The United Party for National Development (UPND) is inadvertently endorsing violence against the elderly by believing that people can harm the president through witchcraft.

Last December, various news platforms, including the BBC, reported that police arrested two men in the capital, Lusaka, on suspicion of witchcraft. According to reports, Mr. Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Mr. Leonard Phiri, 43, of Lusaka, allegedly engaged in a mission to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through charms. It is alleged that the pair were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon, and have been charged under Zambia’s Witchcraft Act with possession of charms, professing knowledge of witchcraft, and cruelty to wild animals.

Critically analyzing the arrest of these two gentlemen, it becomes evident that this is an endorsement of violence against the elderly community in Zambia, which is among the serious challenges the country is facing today. Many elderly Zambians have lost their lives, not through witchcraft but through suspicion of witchcraft.

On July 19, 2022, the Lusaka Times reported that Sekwila Mwila, aged 42, beat to death Shombe Sipanje, aged 82, a village headman for Mubaya Kapimpa village in Chinsali Muchinga Province, on suspicion of witchcraft. A similar incident occurred in November of the same year. A village headman in Kabanda compound of Mwinilunga district in North-western province was axed to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft. An angry mob of mourners returned from the burial of a woman identified as Exildah Kayenda, whom the deceased was alleged to have killed through witchcraft over a land dispute. They suspected Headman Albert Katooka of having killed Exildah, who was buried that morning, according to the Lusaka Times on November 18, 2022.

In April 2023, two brothers were arrested in Luano District of Central Province for allegedly killing their father, whom they suspected of practicing witchcraft. According to the Lusaka Times on April 13, 2023, Lenton Chipanama, 43, and Courageous Chipanama, 39, murdered their father, Mr. Kasimilo Chipanama, 83, whom they had been suspecting of practicing witchcraft.

From these incidents, it is easy to note that the majority of the victims of violence associated with witchcraft in Zambia are elderly. One becomes a witch as he/she reaches a certain age. It is a belief that has persisted in some cultures in Zambia and the main reason why the majority of the victims of violence associated with witchcraft are elderly.

To discourage this kind of violence, the new dawn administration should work on finding a way to incorporate science into Zambian culture. It is time to educate every Zambian that witchcraft is harmless. This cannot be achieved if the administration believes Mr. Candunde and Phiri could bewitch the president. Hakainde Hichilema cannot be harmed using witchcraft.

Zambia should get rid of the current Witchcraft Act to avoid validating witchcraft. The prayer is for this article to make a difference. May 2025 witness no more violence against the elderly in Zambia.

By Venus N Msyani