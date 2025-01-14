By Aristide Bance

Compliments of the season and welcome to the new year 2025. I start off with an article that is dear to my heart as we are officially in the last year before elections of 2026. As a tradition, we will see many developmental projects implemented by the government to try and win votes. While that is not a good thing as it is very deceptive, it is unfortunately the way Zambian politics operate and some projects really take off and finish while others just never do. Then the incumbent leader will say, vote me in so I can finish my projects. A lot of Lusaka citizens have built their homes in an area called Meanwood Chamba Valley, Kwamwena.

Meanwood Chamba Valley, Kwamwena, situated approximately 4 kilometers off Lusaka’s Great East Road at the Munali roundabout, is a significant residential development in the city. Initiated in 2007, the project comprises over 7,000 medium-cost residential plots, each ranging from 400 to 600 square meters. The development also includes provisions for social amenities such as schools, business premises, markets, medical centers, parks, and recreational areas (Which have unfortunately not been delivered, story for another day). The Meanwood Chamba Valley, Kwamwena, have not sat back and waited for the government to build a police post as they put money together and built their own (Very commendable).

Despite its substantial growth and potential, Kwamwena Valley faces challenges related to inadequate road infrastructure. The lack of proper roads hampers accessibility, affecting residents’ daily lives and the area’s overall development. This issue is particularly pressing given that Kwamwena Valley is one of Lusaka’s largest townships, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure to support its growing population.

Addressing this infrastructure deficit presents an opportunity for the Zambian government to enhance its electoral prospects in the upcoming 2026 elections. By prioritising the development of roads in Kwamwena Valley, the government can demonstrate a commitment to improving living conditions and fostering economic growth in underserved areas. Such initiatives not only address immediate infrastructural needs but also resonate with voters who value tangible improvements in their communities. The properly planned housing is in danger of building infringements Zambians are known for and before that becomes the case, and roads become narrower (where you have a Kaunda Square situation, where someone’s house door lies in the road), the government could save this nice neighbourhood. Some parts of this hood are already becoming infringed.

In recent years, the Zambian government has undertaken several infrastructure projects to boost connectivity and economic development. For instance, in October 2023, a $76.1 million concession agreement was signed with Jaswin Ports Ltd to develop the 61-kilometer Mufulira-Sakania-Ndola road under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). This project aims to improve trade and transportation between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, creating jobs and boosting economic development in the region.

Similarly, in May 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway, a major infrastructure initiative under the PPP model. This project is expected to enhance transportation efficiency, reduce travel times, and strengthen connectivity between key economic areas.

By leveraging the success of these projects and focusing on the development of Kwamwena Valley’s road infrastructure, the government can effectively address the area’s needs and secure support from voters who prioritise infrastructure development. This approach aligns with the broader goal of fostering economic growth and improving the quality of life for residents in Lusaka’s expanding townships.