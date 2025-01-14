8Sunday Chanda Condemns Fake News, Calls for Responsible Political Engagement

Kanchibiya MP Hon. Sunday Chanda has called for an end to baseless propaganda that he says damages Zambia’s reputation on the global stage, urging Zambians to prioritize truth and constructive dialogue.

In a press statement issued on January 14, 2025, Chanda denounced the recent circulation of a fake story alleging that Zambia had been blacklisted and expelled from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR). The story, which he described as “irresponsible and baseless,” has been linked to some members of the opposition, including former senior government officials.

“This false narrative, amplified by some in the opposition, is not only misleading but also harmful to Zambia’s image on the international stage,” Chanda stated. He emphasized the importance of protecting the nation’s reputation, warning that fake news undermines democracy, erodes public trust, and risks alienating Zambia from the global community.

Chanda expressed concern over the involvement of individuals who previously held positions of influence in spreading misinformation. “Leadership, whether in government or opposition, comes with the duty to protect and promote the country’s interests not tarnish them,” he said.

The United Nations in Zambia has since clarified that Zambia has neither been blacklisted nor expelled from the UNHCR. Chanda highlighted this as a reminder that “truth prevails over lies” and urged Zambians to question the motives behind such propaganda.

“As citizens, we must reject attempts to mislead the public for personal or political gain. Let us focus on constructive dialogue and solutions that uplift Zambia rather than tear it down,” Chanda added.

Calling for unity and vigilance, the Kanchibiya MP emphasized that Zambia’s strength lies in an informed and united populace. “Zambia deserves better, and it starts with each of us choosing truth over lies,” he concluded.

The press statement comes amidst growing concerns about the impact of misinformation on national cohesion and Zambia’s standing in the global community.