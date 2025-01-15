Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Former Foreign Affairs Minister and Ex-Treasury Secretary to Open Defence in February

File picture:Minister Malanji Represents President Lungu at the Inaugural Russia-Africa Summit. 23rd October, 2019 - - - - - Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Joseph Malanji will represent His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba are scheduled to open their defence on February 12, 2025, following a request for more time to file additional documents and witness statements.

The request, made by Mr. Yamba, was granted after the matter was heard in chambers before Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga. Mr. Yamba sought an extension to file documents he intends to use in his defence.

The two are facing multiple charges related to alleged misconduct and financial crimes. Mr. Yamba is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with laid-down procedures. Meanwhile, Mr. Malanji is facing eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The case will proceed with the defendants presenting their evidence and witnesses next month, as the court continues its deliberations on these high-profile allegations.

