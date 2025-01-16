Tattered Image of the Human Rights Commission: Protecting Human Rights or Abuses?

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Human rights practices in Zambia have drawn increasing concern over the past three years, with institutions such as the United Nations Human Rights Council, USA Country Reports on Zambia, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and others noting significant deterioration. Locally, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Chapter One Foundation, and a coalition of 13 other NGOs have raised the alarm about what they describe as rising tyranny and dictatorship. However, contrary to these widespread concerns, the spokesperson of Zambia’s Human Rights Commission (HRC), Mweelwa Muleya, claims the country’s human rights record has improved.

This stark contradiction raises questions about the credibility and impartiality of the HRC. Muleya, once vocal in denouncing alleged human rights abuses under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration, has now seemingly transformed into an apologist for the current United Party for National Development (UPND) government. His recent remarks reflect a pattern of excuses and victim-blaming that undermine the commission’s mandate to defend the rights of all Zambians, regardless of the ruling party.

Equally troubling is the presence of Laura Miti, an HRC Commissioner who frequently ridicules human rights victims and publicly lauds President Hakainde Hichilema. This dynamic within the HRC, where partisan loyalties appear to overshadow a commitment to justice, has eroded public trust in the institution.

The appointment of Mbololwa Wamunyima as the new Director General of the HRC presents an opportunity for much-needed reform. Wamunyima, formerly a Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, faces the daunting task of rehabilitating the HRC’s battered reputation. Restoring public confidence will require not only structural changes but also a renewed commitment to impartiality and the defense of human rights without fear or favor.

The HRC must rise above political affiliations and return to its core mission: protecting the fundamental rights of every Zambian. Anything less will solidify its image as a partisan institution, incapable of addressing the worsening human rights situation in the country.