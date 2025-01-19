Operations at Nsombo Harbour in Lupososhi District in Northern Province have been halted.

This follows the continued drop in water levels on Lake Bangweulu.

Lupososhi District Commissioner Simon Mwenya who confirmed the development to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Lupososhi has however, explained that a bigger portion around the harbour has been dredged in readiness for operations as water levels begin to increase.

“As you may be aware, Lupososhi Town Council engaged Samfya Town Council to hire machinery, of which, among key others, is a water dredger, in order to resume operations of the Nsombo harbour after being stalled for so many years, which we expect by March we can resume and start the operations,” Mr, Mwenya explained.

He has since called on the people of Bwalinde Ward to have confidence in the government stating that the government will endeavors to ensure the completion of the works in question.

The District Commissioner has since expressed happiness that the works, once completed, would help to boost economic activities in the District.

“This programme once operational, will not only boost the economic activities for Lupososhi district but also improve people’s lives and in turn increase revenues for the council in the Lupososhi district.

Therefore, we are assuring all the people that the government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema remains resolute in ensuring this operation becomes a reality,” he said.

The dredging of Nsombo harbour will help to open up routes to surrounding districts, which include Samfya, Chilubi, and Lupososhi among others.