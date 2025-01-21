The Zambia Police Service is investigating a shocking murder case in Garden Compound involving the skeletal remains of a man, Mr. George Kalaba, aged 51, who was discovered dead inside his home after being missing for over two years.

The case was initially reported on January 14, 2025, at around 16:30 hours by Mr. Emmanuel Kalaba, aged 55, of Chelstone Extension. Mr. Kalaba informed police at the Garden Police Post that his brother’s wife, Mrs. Sylvia Mutoba Kalaba, aged 51, had repeatedly denied him and other family members access to his younger brother between July 2023 and January 2025.

According to Mr. Kalaba, his suspicions grew when he visited the residence early that morning and found it locked. A tenant at the premises revealed that they had not seen Mr. George Kalaba for over two years, with Mrs. Sylvia Kalaba preventing anyone from entering the home.

Police officers responding to the report forced entry into the house and made a gruesome discovery: the skeletal remains of Mr. George Kalaba lying on a bed, indicating he had been dead for a significant period.

Mrs. Sylvia Kalaba and her children – Natasha (19), Sandra (22), Wendi (27), and a 15-year-old juvenile – were found inside the locked house. All five were apprehended and remain in custody to assist with investigations.

The skeletal remains were transported to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary for a postmortem scheduled for January 15, 2025, to determine the cause of death. A case docket has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

Sixth Suspect Apprehended

In a subsequent development, the Zambia Police Service has detained a sixth suspect in connection with the case. Ms. Preteria Mbandama Musela, aged 44, of Luangwa-Garden Compound, was arrested on January 18, 2025.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed that Ms. Musela was the first person informed about Mr. George Kalaba’s death and had physically viewed the skeletal remains on November 21, 2023. Investigations revealed that Ms. Musela had been regularly praying with Mrs. Sylvia Kalaba and her children since 2023, believing that Mr. Kalaba would resurrect.

Ms. Musela is being held on allegations of Accessory After the Fact to Murder and is assisting police with further inquiries.

Public Assistance Sought

The Zambia Police Service has reiterated its commitment to thoroughly investigating the matter and ensuring justice is served. Members of the public with relevant information are urged to report to Emmasdale Police Station, Garden Police Post, or their nearest police station.

This disturbing case has left the community in shock as investigators work to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. George Kalaba.