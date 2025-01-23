A while ago, the nation obviously woke up to the gruesome and ghastly news of the discovery of the remains of a man safely tacked in his matrimonial bed in Lusaka’s Luangwa Township! The skeleton belongs to George Kalaba who was married to a so-called prophetess with whom he had three children – all of them girls. She allegedly kept the body in the house for some good two years before some inquisitive relatives to the deceased smelt a rat and begun probing.

The woman who has since been detained along with her children has told the police she was actually using the remains of her husband for spiritual miracles. The nation is still reeling from the shock of this macabre finding; everyone is now talking about the same…..in the markets, pubs, buses, offices and even in hallowed places! How did the kids keep the secret for that long? What about the overpowering stench of the decomposing corpse, how did they endure it? What about the maggots, were they cleaning them up daily? And the bodily fluids, is this what she was using as anointing oil to perform miracles? What happened to the flesh of the deceased; did she consume it or prescribe it to her gullible followers who were daily beating bush-paths to her abode in their droves to receive miracles or healings?

Simply put, Zambia is indeed a land of miracles and great prophecies! Isn’t this the reason we are called a Christian nation?

It’s only in this country that someone battling with a life debilitating illness is likely to neglect consulting a physician, but rather jump on the skateboards to see a papa; it’s only in this country that individuals yearning for marriage or impoverished beings desperate to extricate themselves from absolute poverty keep on flocking to the mountain to pray unceasingly and wait for miracles to fall from the heavens above; it’s only in this country that someone taking ARVs is going to be convinced to discard their medication in the rubbish bin as God has already delivered them from evil spirits; it’s only in this country whereby someone struggling to make a breakthrough from whatever their predicament is easily going to be convinced by a prophet someone within the family or indeed a friend is sitting on to their destiny; it’s only in this country where lazy students are likely to take their pens to their papas and prophets to pray over them so that they can easily pass their exams; it’s only in this country that women take their underwear to the prophets to anoint them in order to conceive; it’s only in this country where adults are brainwashed to kneel before the papas as they eulogize them and call them dad or mummy!

What sort of nonsense is this?!

We’ve had a privilege to visit Europe on several occasions; the Europeans who introduced the scared word to us do not and can never fall for such crap alluded to above and yet they remain quite prosperous and successful! And yet we keep flocking to them with a begging bowl…..we’re even looking to the East now and lately, the Middle East! What’s wrong with us Africans?

With the introduction of free education by the New Dawn Administration, we are hoping for a total and absolute transformation among many of us!

The Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Bishop, Emmanuel Chikoya has submitted that it is high time the country introduced some kind of professional body which is going to accredit pastors in in our country in order to weed-out rogue pastors amongst us hell-bent on misinterpreting the Bible to hoodwink the masses for their own selfish benefits. We can’t agree more with him.

We are therefore challenging the three Church mother bodies to close ranks and speak with one voice on this issue so that government may not be seen to be meddling in religious affairs.

Next time, we analyse circumstances surrounding Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda, former Petauke Member of Parliament. A lot of things don’t seem to add up!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst