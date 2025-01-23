The World Bank has approved a new grant of $292 million to the Zambian government to fund the Zambia–Tanzania Interconnector Project (ZTIP), aimed at enhancing sustainable and affordable energy access.

The financing package, announced through a statement to ZNBC News, will bolster Zambia’s energy sector by increasing power transmission capacity between Zambia and Tanzania, fostering integration between East and Southern Africa’s power networks.

According to World Bank Country Manager for Zambia, Achim Fock, the Zambian power sector is facing significant financial challenges that have hindered the country’s economic growth. He emphasized that the ZTIP initiative complements both regional and national efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of the energy sector while promoting universal electricity access.

“This partnership will help Zambia address critical issues in its power sector while creating a platform for more sustainable and affordable energy solutions,” Mr. Fock said.

Yadviga Semikolenova, the World Bank’s Energy Practice Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa, highlighted the project’s role in strengthening Zambia’s resilience to climate shocks. She noted that the initiative would reinforce the country’s transmission system to support new renewable energy projects and enable broader electricity access.

Of the total grant, $245 million is being provided by the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), $17 million by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, and $30 million by the European Union.

The Zambia–Tanzania Interconnector Project marks a significant step forward in addressing Zambia’s energy challenges while aligning with broader goals of regional energy integration and climate resilience.