Football administrator Adrian Kashala confirmed that he will contest the position of President at the 2025 Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections set for 29th March.

Kashala, the immediate past FAZ General Secretary, has told Radio Icengelo Sports by phone that he wants to foster unity in Zambian football as the first step to developing the sport.

Kashala said he has a track record and the needed football experience needed to take the Zambian game to greater heights.

“We need to make a change. As far as we know football deserves more than we are getting today,” Kashala said.

He continued:”I have amassed massive experience in terms of football management. I think my track record is there for everyone to see. Wherever I have been clubs I have associated with have never been the same. This is the same plan as we get to Football House (FAZ).”

Meanwhile, in a media statement to declare his candidature for the FAZ top position, Kashala pronounced that time for change at Football House has come.

“We are counting down to the day the football family unites to usher in new office bearers who will govern the affairs of the sport we all love so deeply.I am Adrian Kashala, and I am officially announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ). I believe my track record speaks for itself,” he stated.

“My desire to serve football and elevate the game stems from a deep conviction that we can do better. Football lovers across the country have long yearned for more, and the time has come to fulfill their aspirations. My extensive experience in sports management, particularly football, drives my commitment to lead and serve,” Kashala said.

He said Zambian football must be united beyond FAZ elections.

“Together with my team, we will embrace everyone—including those who may have disagreed with us or criticized us in the past. It is time to turn a new page for Zambian football. This is not about divisions or factions; it is about building one united football family.”

“We aim to create an environment that welcomes divergent views because that is what football is all about. Once the election period is over, we must come together and move forward as one, for the greater good of our football,” Kashala concluded.