ZNS Mealie Meal Not For Resale –Ndola DC

Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has warned citizens against abusing the Zambia National Service (ZNS) manufactured mealie meal being sold in various outlets at K230 per 25kg bag.

Mr. Phiri said he is aware that some people are repacking ZNS mealie meal for the purpose of smuggling and others are buying in bulk and reselling at exorbitant prices.

Mr. Phiri said the Government has empowered ZNS to produce mealie meal in order to help stabilise the prices of the staple commodity.

“I want to ask ZNS in Ndola to impound a mealie meal found in bulk. We will visit people repackaging ZNS mealie meal in sacks of other brands. This mealie meal is for Zambians,” he said.

“President Hakainde Hichilema introduced ZNS mealie meal in order to cushion prices on the market. ZNS mealie meal is not for resale. Why should an individual buy a ZNS mealie meal daily? People are not being sincere,” Mr. Phiri said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Phiri has announced the opening of a ZNS mealie meal outlet in Ndola’s Nkwazi Compound.

