Monday, January 27, 2025
Subscribe
Headlines

Government Commended For Creating Favorable Environment For Investment

By Chief Editor
0
274 views

Share

Agriculture Climate Action Foundation (ACAF) has commended the government for creating an enabling environment for investments in the country.

ACAF Executive Director Oliver Bulaya says the recent ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Integrated Phosphate Products Beneficiation Plant, initiated by Sino Great Chemical Company Limited in Chilanga District, marks a pivotal moment for Zambia’s agricultural landscape.

ZANIS reports that Dr Bulaya explains that this project is a transformative step that promises to significantly reduce the cost of farming inputs.

He said fertilizers are essential for enhancing agricultural productivity, which is vital for food security and economic growth.

“By producing fertilizers domestically, we will reduce our dependence on imports, thereby insulating our agricultural sector from global market volatility and also because this development aligns with our national vision to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance food production capabilities,” he explained.

Dr Bulaya further says that the fertilizer plant will not only empower farmers with affordable inputs but also create job opportunities, stimulate local economies, and attract further investments in the agriculture sector.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading