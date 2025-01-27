Agriculture Climate Action Foundation (ACAF) has commended the government for creating an enabling environment for investments in the country.

ACAF Executive Director Oliver Bulaya says the recent ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Integrated Phosphate Products Beneficiation Plant, initiated by Sino Great Chemical Company Limited in Chilanga District, marks a pivotal moment for Zambia’s agricultural landscape.

ZANIS reports that Dr Bulaya explains that this project is a transformative step that promises to significantly reduce the cost of farming inputs.

He said fertilizers are essential for enhancing agricultural productivity, which is vital for food security and economic growth.

“By producing fertilizers domestically, we will reduce our dependence on imports, thereby insulating our agricultural sector from global market volatility and also because this development aligns with our national vision to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance food production capabilities,” he explained.

Dr Bulaya further says that the fertilizer plant will not only empower farmers with affordable inputs but also create job opportunities, stimulate local economies, and attract further investments in the agriculture sector.