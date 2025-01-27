Human Rights and Freedom of Expression: A Call for Responsibility

Zambia’s democracy stands on three pillars: human rights, freedom of expression, and the rule of law. These principles give life to our aspirations as a nation, empowering citizens to speak their minds, participate in public discourse, and hold leaders accountable. However, as with all freedoms, they come with a weighty responsibility one that requires us to exercise them with respect for the dignity of others.

Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of any thriving democracy. It is the right that enables us to question authority, challenge ideas, and spark innovation. But it is not a license to insult, demean, or humiliate. The line between constructive criticism and outright harm is thin but significant. When crossed, freedom of expression ceases to be a democratic tool and instead becomes a weapon of destruction.

In recent years, our discourse as a nation has sometimes veered into dangerous territory. Social media platforms, street corners, and even some traditional media outlets have become battlegrounds for personal attacks, defamation, and divisive rhetoric. This is not the Zambia we want to build.

As leaders, we bear the greatest responsibility. The tone we set becomes the standard for those who look to us for guidance. We must reject the notion that tearing each other down is the way to gain political mileage or influence. Instead, let us promote unity, mutual respect, and civility. The power of words is immense they can either heal or destroy. Let us choose to heal.

But this responsibility does not rest on leaders alone. Every Zambian has a role to play in protecting the values that bind us together. Our collective strength lies in our diversity of opinions and the ability to engage in respectful, constructive dialogue. Disagreement is not a crime; it is a hallmark of democracy. However, disagreement must never descend into abuse or violence.

Our laws are clear on these matters, and they must be upheld. Those who use their words to incite hatred, harm reputations, or inflame tensions must be held accountable. This is not about stifling freedom; it is about protecting the rights of all citizens to live without fear of harassment or defamation. A society that values freedom must also value accountability.

In Kanchibiya, we have seen how unity and mutual respect can transform communities. When people come together, not to tear each other down but to build a better future, incredible progress is made. This is the spirit we need to take forward as a nation, especially as we approach pivotal moments in our democratic journey.

Let us use our platforms, whether in politics, media, or community leadership, to inspire and uplift. Let us practice tolerance even when we disagree. And most importantly, let us remember that the foundation of democracy is not found in division but in our shared values and aspirations as one Zambia, one nation.

I urge every Zambian to reflect deeply on how they use their freedoms. Are we building or breaking? Are we inspiring or inciting? The answers to these questions will determine the kind of Zambia we leave for future generations.

While freedom of expression remains a sacred right, it carries with it the responsibility to uphold the dignity and rights of others. Let us work together to ensure that Zambia remains a beacon of democracy, where freedom and responsibility coexist harmoniously.

The future of our nation depends on it.

Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Member of Parliament, Kanchibiya Constituency