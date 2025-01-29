The Catholic Diocese of Livingstone categorically refutes the baseless allegations which recently appeared on a named social media platform that it was “gifted” four fuel tankers allegedly diverted from a youth empowerment programme under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts. These claims are factually incorrect, misleading, and appear to be an attempt to discredit the diocese.



1. Acquisition of Fuel Tankers:

The diocese was not “gifted” the fuel tankers. Instead, in response to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts advertisement circulated in January 2022, the diocese applied for the tankers following the proper procedures, including the paying of all required amounts then. The Diocese was among other organisations that applied and granted the tankers.

On 5th October 2023, five (5) tankers were handed over after meeting all requirements. This was done transparently and in good faith to support the diocese’s Youth Community Training Centre and other youth development activities. Proceeds from the tankers were intended to assist these initiatives of empowering youths in Livingstone and surrounding areas. The diocese’s youth empowerment programmes target young people regardless of their political or religious affiliation. However, the government later directed that proceeds from the tankers would be sent to the Ministry Youth, which would then distribute the funds as it would deem appropriate. Any suggestion of improper dealings or favours is therefore erroneous and unfounded.



2. Pre-Existing Operations of the Filling Station:

The Catholic Diocese of Livingstone has operated a fuel filling station in Livingstone since April 2011, long before the current UPND government came into power. This station is well-known to the public and is part of the diocese’s ongoing mission to serve its people. Moreover, Rubis Energy Zambia, the owners of the filling station, have since reclaimed it, meaning the diocese no longer has any involvement in its operations. This further disproves any claims of undue benefit linked to the station.



3. Transparency in Cattle Donations:

The allegation that an “unnamed diocese” secretly received a substantial number of exotic cattle from the government is equally unfounded. During the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the Catholic Diocese of Mongu on 26th August 2023, the President publicly announced that each catholic diocese would receive 10 cattle. This gesture was made openly and transparently, and the information is widely known in the public domain. Any attempt to portray this as a secret or preferential arrangement is false.



4. Condemnation of False Claims:

We strongly condemn these baseless allegations, which appear to be part of a deliberate effort to tarnish the reputation of the Catholic Diocese of Livingstone. Such accusations are not only misleading but also an affront to the work we do in serving the spiritual and developmental needs of our diocese.

We urge all individuals and organisations, including whistleblowers and media outlets, to verify information before making public statements. Misrepresenting facts only serves to mislead the public and undermine the credibility of those involved in community service.

The Catholic Diocese of Livingstone remains committed to its mission of serving the people of God with integrity and transparency, and we will not be deterred by unfounded accusations.

Issued by:

Fr. Imasiku Ngalama

Acting Diocesan Communications Director,

The Catholic Diocese of Livingstone