The United States government under President Donald Trump announced a 90-day suspension of funding for international development programs, including those in Zambia, effective January 20, 2025. The move has raised concerns about the potential impact on Zambia’s health sector, which relies heavily on foreign aid to support critical programs, particularly for HIV and tuberculosis (TB) treatment.

However, Zambia’s Ministry of Health has sought to reassure the public, stating there is no immediate danger of the country running out of life-saving HIV medication. According to Dr. George Sinyangwe, the Permanent Secretary for Donor Coordination, Zambia currently has a five-month supply of HIV treatment drugs in its warehouses, with an additional 14 months’ worth of stock already ordered.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Dr. Sinyangwe emphasized that continuous engagements with the U.S. government have yielded positive developments. “We have been informed that a waiver has been issued to exempt humanitarian support, including health-related programs, from the funding suspension,” he said. Discussions are ongoing to clarify the specific health programs covered under this exemption.

Importantly, the Ministry confirmed that medicines already ordered will not be affected by the pause in funding. “There should be no panic or misinformation regarding the state of affairs,” Dr. Sinyangwe urged. “Every effort will be made to ensure that there are no disruptions to HIV and TB-related services.”

The U.S. is one of Zambia’s largest health sector donors, providing significant support through initiatives like the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). The temporary suspension is part of a broader review of international development funding, the details of which have not been fully disclosed.

Zambian officials have pledged to keep the public informed of any new developments in real time, as they continue diplomatic efforts to mitigate the potential impact of the funding pause on the country’s health services.