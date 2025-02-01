I would like to share my thoughts on the recent statement by Irene Khan, the UN rapporteur, regarding Zambia’s human rights record in which she has said and I quote:

“There has been a significant political transition with the victory of the united party for national development, and an end to a decade long rule which was marked with human rights violation”

Her acknowledgment that our country has made significant progress in enhancing human rights, particularly in comparison to the previous decade, resonates with my earlier position in which we argued that any analysis of Zambias current status in respect of the Human Rights of its citizens cannot be complete if we do not run a comparative with where we are coming from and that that is how civilized societies benchmark themselves against both history and best practice.

As I have emphasized, it is crucial to evaluate our current human rights situation in relation to our past experiences. The UN rapporteur’s statement today therefore vindicates my position, highlighting the notable strides we’ve taken towards promoting freedom of expression, assembly, and association.

However, we mustn’t become complacent. There’s still much work to be done to address the lingering challenges and ensure that our democracy continues to thrive.

I urge the government to remain committed to upholding human rights and the rule of law and to continue to strive to do much better.

Let’s continue working together towards a better Zambia for all.

By Dr.Nevers Mumba