The Zambia Police Service, in partnership with the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA), has apprehended several individuals in connection with the dissemination of provocative statements and allegations concerning the health status of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.

The suspects, identified as Chitendwe, aged 27, and Kapya, aged 34, both from Kitwe, along with Siliya, aged 27, from New Site and Service Area in Chambishi Township, Kalulushi, have been charged with harassment utilizing means of electronic communication. This offense falls under Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. The individuals remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

Authorities have reiterated that the reckless dissemination of unverified or misleading information carries serious legal consequences. Individuals found guilty of such offenses will face the full force of the law. The public is reminded that the spread of false and harmful information on digital platforms can incite unnecessary panic, social unrest, and lead to legal repercussions.

While Zambia upholds the fundamental right to freedom of expression, the government emphasizes the importance of exercising this right responsibly. Citizens are warned against the misuse of social media to spread falsehoods, incite violence, or disseminate inflammatory content that could threaten national unity and security.

The public is encouraged to verify the authenticity of information before sharing it and to refrain from activities that violate the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act. Additionally, citizens are urged to report any suspicious online activities or harmful content to the relevant authorities. Reports can be made to the nearest police station or by calling 991. For consumer complaints related to digital communication, ZICTA can be reached via their toll-free line at 7070.