Today’s Scripture

“Let’s go,” they said. “We realize that we have sinned, but now we are ready to enter the land the LORD has promised us.” But Moses said, “Why are you now disobeying the LORD’s orders to return to the wilderness? It won’t work. Do not go up into the land now. You will only be crushed by your enemies.”

Numbers 14:40–42, NLT

Windows of Grace

Friend, God had given the Israelites an incredible window of grace to go into the Promised Land, the power to overcome and the strength to defeat the opposition. He promised them victory, but they refused when they saw the giants and fortified cities and turned back into the wilderness. They didn’t realize that window of grace had closed and that if they tried to do it on their own, they would be crushed.

This is why it’s so important to not put off what you know God is telling you to do. God won’t give you the opportunity and not give you the grace to do it. When you feel that urging, that knowing, whether it’s to break a bad habit or step into something that feels over your head, if you keep delaying, the window is eventually going to close. That moment is not going to be there forever. You may feel afraid. Your mind may tell you all the reasons it’s not going to work out. Don’t do like the Israelites. Put your shoulders back, hold your head up high, and step into it.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that in the routine of my ordinary days, You open up windows of grace that can change everything. Thank You that You’re orchestrating moments when You empower me to come up higher. I declare that I will step into it and receive the promise. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]