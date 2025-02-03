A Diplomatic Misstep? Reflecting on Zambia’s Regional Role Amid DRC Conflict

In a region where diplomacy often shapes peace and stability, the recent decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to skip the high-level emergency SADC meeting in Harare has sparked intense debate. Citizens First President Harry Kalaba described the move as a “diplomatic blunder,” criticizing President Hichilema’s choice to attend virtually via Zoom instead of being physically present alongside other regional leaders. The meeting, hosted by Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa, aimed to address the escalating bloody conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a crisis threatening to destabilize not just the DRC but its neighbors, including Burundi and Rwanda.

Kalaba stated that President Hichilema’s absence was more than just a missed meeting; it was a diplomatic snub that undermined Zambia’s historical role in fostering regional peace. According to Kalaba, previous Zambian presidents understood the symbolic and practical importance of physical presence at such gatherings. He pointed to the late President Levy Mwanawasa, who was known for his active engagement within SADC, particularly during the 2008 Zimbabwean political crisis. Mwanawasa’s presence in critical summits symbolized Zambia’s unwavering commitment to regional democracy and peace.

Kalaba further referenced the diplomatic legacy of Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda, whose active involvement in regional affairs earned Zambia a reputation as a beacon of peace and solidarity in Southern Africa. Kaunda’s direct participation in peace negotiations during liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa underscored the belief that personal presence fosters stronger diplomatic ties and conflict resolution.

Former President Rupiah Banda also maintained Zambia’s diplomatic stature, notably during the 2009 political unrest in Madagascar. Banda’s leadership showcased Zambia’s readiness to engage in conflict resolution, emphasizing personal relationships with regional leaders as a key to building consensus during crises.

Kalaba criticized President Hichilema’s decision to rely on virtual participation, stating that it failed to reflect Zambia’s dedication to regional peace. He argued that the physical absence of the Zambian leader at a meeting held just across the Zambezi River sent a message of disengagement at a time when strong, visible leadership was crucial. The ongoing conflict in the DRC, with its potential to escalate into a broader regional crisis involving countries like Burundi and Rwanda, demands a unified response from SADC leaders.

Kalaba expressed concern that such diplomatic choices could diminish Zambia’s influence within SADC, a body that relies on the collective strength and unity of its member states. He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to educate President Hichilema on the importance of fostering good regional relations at the highest level, warning against the dangers of selective diplomacy based on personal alliances.

According to Kalaba, diplomacy is not solely about convenience or efficiency but about demonstrating commitment through presence. He highlighted that while modern technology facilitates communication, it cannot replace the impact of face-to-face interactions in high-stakes diplomatic engagements. Kalaba emphasized that Zambia’s history of proactive diplomacy should serve as a guide for current and future leaders.

Kalaba concluded his remarks by stressing that Zambia’s absence from such a critical meeting could affect its standing as a regional leader in peacebuilding efforts. He reiterated that the country’s historical contributions to regional stability, marked by the active involvement of past presidents, should not be overlooked or diminished in the face of modern conveniences. Zambia’s diplomatic posture, he suggested, must align with its legacy of leadership and commitment to peace in Southern Africa.