Government Orders Shallow Wells Closure to Combat Cholera in Kasumbalesa and Chililabombwe

In response to the rising cholera cases, the Ministry of Health has ordered the immediate closure and burial of all shallow wells in Kasumbalesa and Chililabombwe. This directive aims to curb the spread of the waterborne disease, which has been linked to contaminated water sources and poor sanitation in these areas.

Speaking during a cholera eradication campaign in Kasumbalesa, Minister of Health Dr. Elijah Muchima identified shallow wells and unhygienic trading environments as key contributors to the outbreak. Dr. Muchima emphasized that these unsanitary conditions create a breeding ground for cholera, urging local residents and traders to adopt and maintain proper hygiene practices as a preventive measure.

Dr. Muchima also announced that the government, with support from cooperating partners, is working on sinking eight new boreholes to ensure access to clean and safe drinking water in the affected regions. He highlighted that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to improve water sanitation infrastructure and reduce reliance on unsafe water sources.

The Minister called on community members to cooperate with health authorities and support government initiatives aimed at eradicating cholera. He stressed the importance of community participation in maintaining clean environments, proper waste disposal, and the consistent use of safe water for domestic purposes.

As the government steps up its cholera response, health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, providing health education and ensuring that preventive measures are effectively implemented across vulnerable communities