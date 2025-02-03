The Zambian government has initiated the development of comprehensive guidelines for the sustainable utilization of wetlands across the country, with plans to launch them later this year. This move is aimed at addressing the growing environmental challenges and threats that wetlands face nationwide.

During the 2025 World Wetlands Day commemoration held in Lusaka, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Sylvia Masebo highlighted the critical role wetlands play in Zambia’s socio-economic development. Despite their importance, Zambia’s wetlands continue to face severe threats, including pollution, unsustainable land use practices, invasive alien species, climate change impacts, encroachment, fires, overfishing, poaching, and the proliferation of unplanned human settlements.

Minister Masebo emphasized that the forthcoming guidelines will serve as a strategic framework to mitigate these threats, promote conservation efforts, and ensure the sustainable management of wetland ecosystems. She stressed the need for collective action from government agencies, communities, and stakeholders to preserve these vital ecosystems for future generations.

Zambia has designated eight wetlands as Wetlands of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention. These include the Kafue Flats, Bangweulu Swamps, Barotse Floodplains, Luangwa Floodplains, Busanga Swamps, Lukanga Swamps, Lake Mweru-wa-Ntipa, and Lake Tanganyika. These sites are not only ecological treasures but also key to supporting biodiversity, water purification, flood control, and local livelihoods.

As the government advances this initiative, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will continue engaging with local communities and international partners to enhance wetland conservation efforts. The guidelines are expected to strengthen environmental governance, promote sustainable land use, and reinforce Zambia’s commitment to environmental sustainability.