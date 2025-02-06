By Phenyo Mokgothu

In times of escalating tension between states, cool heads and calm words are crucial, says the North-West University (NWU) in South Africa academic Dr Pumlani Majavu.

“The Rwandan president came dangerously close to declaring war with South Africa, both in words and in deeds. We are fortunate to have a head of state who champions diplomacy over war. In such times, peace is needed,” says Dr Majavu, referring to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s measured response to the current diplomatic tensions between South Africa and Rwanda following the deaths of 14 South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Dr Majavu, a lecturer in Political Studies and International Relations, describes the current state of relations between the two countries as severely strained.

The South African government has warned that further attacks on its troops would be considered a declaration of war. Dr Majavu says Rwanda’s response to these warnings reflects its broader interests in the region.

“Rwanda’s rhetoric, including its threat of war, is about ensuring that it continues to benefit from the DRC’s mineral resources. Stability in the east of the DRC does not serve the financial interests of Kigali. Since 1996, that part of the country has historically been controlled by Kigali-backed warlords.”

South Africa and Rwanda have experienced diplomatic tensions in the past, he notes.

In 2014, South Africa expelled three Rwandan diplomats after an attack on an exiled Rwandan dissident’s home in Johannesburg. Rwanda responded by expelling six South African envoys. Dr Majavu noted that these past events contribute to the current strained relationship between the two countries.

The rising tensions have raised concerns about regional alliances and peacekeeping efforts in the Great Lakes region. Dr Majavu explains that the core issue is Rwanda’s stance on the DRC.

“The tensions arise from the fact that Kigali does not respect the sovereignty of the DRC and does not want a stable eastern DRC. Rwanda has been against the deployment of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC. Instead of supporting a

regional mission aimed at peace, Kigali supports a militia that thrives on deadly chaos.

“It is to be hoped that cool heads and calm words will prevail, resulting in a peaceful resolution and the safe return of South African soldiers in the DRC,” concludes Dr Majavu.