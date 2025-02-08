President Hakainde Hichilema, arrived in Dar es Salaam today to participate in a pivotal Joint Summit between the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The high-level meeting, convened to address the escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), brings together regional leaders to forge a unified path toward peace and stability in the troubled region.

This is according to a statement released to the media by Clayson Hamasaka, State house Communications Specialist.

The Summit, which underscores the critical role of regional cooperation in resolving security challenges, aims to foster collective efforts to end the violence in Eastern DRC. By uniting the EAC and SADC, the gathering highlights the shared commitment of African leaders to pursue sustainable solutions through dialogue, diplomacy, and coordinated action.

President Hichilema, a staunch advocate for peace and stability as cornerstones of sustainable development, has long emphasized that instability in one region threatens the security of all. His participation in the Summit reflects his unwavering belief that regional security concerns must be addressed through collective engagement and collaboration among nations.

“Peace, security, and stability are not just ideals; they are necessities for development and prosperity,” President Hichilema stated ahead of the Summit. “The crisis in the DRC demands a unified response from the region, and Zambia stands ready to contribute to these efforts.”

As a key participant in the discussions, President Hichilema is expected to leverage his diplomatic influence and strong relationships with regional Heads of State to advance peacebuilding initiatives. His leadership will focus on promoting dialogue and fostering solutions that address the root causes of the conflict, with the ultimate goal of restoring stability and creating conditions for lasting peace in Eastern DRC.

The Joint Summit comes at a critical juncture, as the DRC conflict continues to displace thousands and destabilize the broader region. The collaboration between the EAC and SADC signals a renewed determination among African leaders to tackle the crisis head-on, prioritizing the well-being of affected communities and the long-term security of the continent.

President Hichilema’s presence at the Summit reaffirms Zambia’s commitment to regional peace and its active role in shaping a brighter future for Africa.