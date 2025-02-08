Francis Kapwepwe, widely known by the moniker “Why Me,” has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labor on two counts of hate speech and inciting tribal hatred. The sentencing, handed down by Livingstone Magistrate Thabita Mulenga-Muleya, marks a significant moment in Zambia’s ongoing efforts to address divisive rhetoric and promote social cohesion.

Kapwepwe was arrested and charged after allegedly making statements that expressed hatred toward individuals based on their tribe, a violation of Zambia’s laws aimed at curbing hate speech and tribal discrimination. In her ruling, Magistrate Mulenga-Muleya emphasized the seriousness of the offenses, stating that such actions undermine national unity and social harmony.

The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning Kapwepwe will serve a total of 12 months in prison from the date of his arrest.

Following the verdict, Kapwepwe’s legal representative, Anthony Bwalya of KBF and Partners, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision. In an interview with journalists, Bwalya commended the judicial process for its fairness and independence.

“We are happy with the judgment and proud to have provided legal representation in a case that was handled without political influence,” Bwalya said. “This demonstrates the integrity of our judicial system and its commitment to upholding the rule of law.”

The case has sparked widespread debate in Zambia, where tribal tensions and hate speech remain sensitive issues. Legal experts and civil society organizations have welcomed the ruling as a step toward deterring divisive rhetoric and promoting accountability.

Magistrate Mulenga-Muleya’s decision underscores the judiciary’s role in addressing actions that threaten national unity, particularly in a country that prides itself on its motto, “One Zambia, One Nation.”

As Kapwepwe begins his sentence, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding in a diverse society, while holding individuals accountable for actions that fuel division and hatred.