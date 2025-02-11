Zambia participated in the 42nd virtual Session of the AUDA-NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee Meeting, chaired by His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. The virtual meeting served as a vital platform for discussing key developmental issues across Africa.

The AUDA-NEPAD meeting, reviewed activities from 2024, including developments related to the feasibility study for establishing the African Development Fund and the second ten-year plan for implementing Agenda 2063. Discussions focused on addressing challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and declining rates of food, water, and energy security.

President Hakainde Hichilema, representing Zambia, highlighted the country’s progress in preparing to host the 2025 World Skills Africa Competition and Conference Day. He reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to advancing skills development and fostering innovation to drive economic growth and youth empowerment.The 2025 WorldSkills Africa Competition and is scheduled to take place from April 7 to 12, 2025, in Livingstone. The competition will feature 20 skill categories, reflecting both continental demands and Zambia’s national development priorities, particularly in sectors like agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and tourism.

In his address, President Hichilema also underscored the significance of infrastructure development, energy sufficiency, and regional interconnectivity in accelerating Africa’s economic transformation. He emphasized that strategic investments in these areas would enhance trade, improve livelihoods, and strengthen Africa’s position in the global economy.

Zambia’s participation in the AUDA-NEPAD meeting reflects its ongoing commitment to regional collaboration and sustainable development, reinforcing the shared vision of a prosperous and interconnected Africa.