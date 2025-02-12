Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Subscribe
Headlines

Bank of Zambia to Introduce New Banknotes on March 31, 2025

By Chief Editor
0
392 views

Share

The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has announced that it will introduce new banknotes for the local currency on March 31, 2025.

The updated currency will include the introduction of 500 and 200 kwacha notes. Additionally, new coins will be issued in denominations of 5 kwacha, 2 kwacha, and 1 kwacha, along with smaller units of 50 ngwee, 10 ngwee, and 5 ngwee.

BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya confirmed that while the new currency will feature updated designs, the fundamental elements will remain unchanged. The alpha code for the Zambian kwacha (ZMW), the numeric code 967, the currency symbol K, and the value of the currency will not be altered.

Dr. Kalyalya emphasized that the new currency design is inspired by Zambia’s rich heritage, incorporating elements that celebrate the nation’s unique flora, fauna, and breathtaking waterfalls.

The introduction of these new banknotes and coins is expected to enhance the security and efficiency of Zambia’s monetary system while reflecting the country’s cultural and natural beauty.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

  1. As it is stated that the value wont be altered, why will you include 10ngwee and 5 ngwees coins since they don’t have any value!? And why introducing such big notes like, K200.00 and K500.00? I don’t see it to BE necessary.

    1

    • I concur with you, Collins!

      And why no KK image? We ought to show gratitude to our founders, more so that ours had so much gravitas across Africa and the whole world.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading