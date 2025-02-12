The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has urged the Government to take concrete steps to safeguard freedom of expression and opinion.

JCTR Deputy Director Fr Boyd Nyirenda said upholding fundamental rights is crucial not only for the protection of human dignity but also for fostering a democratic society that thrives on open dialogue, transparency, and inclusivity.

Fr Nyirenda said freedom of expression IS a cornerstone of democracy.

“JCTR urges the Zambian Government to take concrete steps to safeguard freedom of expression and opinion. Upholding this fundamental right is crucial not only for the protection of human dignity but also for fostering a democratic society that thrives on open dialogue, transparency, and inclusivity,” Fr. Nyirenda said in a statement.

He said to advance democracy and national development JCTR is proposing legal reforms, alignment with international human rights standards, effective implementation of access to information act and strengthening of democratic institutions.

“JCTR considers freedom of expression a cornerstone of democracy, as it encompasses the right to express religious and political views, access information, and engage with diverse opinions through various media. In light of this, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection concurs with Khan’s assessment and proposes the following measures to advance democracy and national development: Legal Reforms and Institutional Accountability Zambia requires legal reforms accompanied by clear policies to ensure professionalism among law enforcement and prosecutorial authorities,” Fr. Nyirenda said.

“The fair and non-discriminatory application of laws would encourage equal political participation, uphold the right to religious and political assembly, and foster public trust by reducing suspicions of political persecution and ethnic bias. This political environment aligns with Zambia’s constitutional declaration as a Christian nation and a pluralistic society, where civil society plays a crucial role in providing checks and balances on political authority and social institutions,” he said.

JCTR has published this document, following a 10-day visit to Zambia, by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression, Irene Khan, who highlighted both advancements and concerns regarding the right to freedom of speech in the country.