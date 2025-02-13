Zambia is set to strengthen its position as a regional transport and logistics hub following a proposed $300 million investment by DP World, a leading global port operator. The initiative, which will commence with an initial $50 million injection, will be executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Zamcargo Limited, a subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The agreement was announced after a meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and DP World Executive Vice President Suhail Al Banna at State House. Mr. Al Banna affirmed DP World’s commitment not only to profit generation but also to enhancing local livelihoods through infrastructure development.

President Hichilema highlighted that Zambia, as a land-linked nation, has the potential to become a pivotal player in regional trade and investment. He emphasized that DP World’s expertise in global logistics would facilitate Zambia’s access to international markets, enhancing its ability to efficiently export and import goods.

The President also underscored the urgency of developing dry port facilities at Walvis Bay in Namibia and Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania, noting that these sites are critical to improving Zambia’s trade efficiency.

“This initiative aligns with our broader vision of transforming Zambia into a major transport and business hub in Southern Africa,” President Hichilema stated.

The partnership is expected to drive economic growth by leveraging Zambia’s strategic location and natural resources while significantly enhancing the nation’s trade infrastructure.