Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba says he will stop the export of electricity to other countries when elected Republican President after the 2026 General Elections.

Mr. Kalaba said it was shocking to continue exporting electricity to other nations such as Namibia and South Africa at time Zambia was grappling with a national power crisis.

He said the Zambian people deserve to use the power the Government was exporting.

“I will curtail the export of power. The Government is still selling power to Namibia, South Africa, DR Congo and Malawi,” Mr. Kalaba said when featuring on Radio Icengelo on the Copperbelt.

“As I become President, just after swearing in I will halt the selling of power to Namibia. We want our people to have power because it is not Namibians that elected this Government. We love Namibia as our neigbours but we need to provide power to the local people. Who can starve his own children when at the expense of giving food to the neigbours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba says the real opposition to the UPND Government is the people of Zambia.

He said voters are the ones responsible for deciding which party or leader must preside over the affairs of the nation.

“The real opposition the UPND have is high mealie meal prices, loadshedding and hunger. Even ba Kunda in 1991 said there was no opposition. We had elections in 2021 and the PF said people won’t remove us from power. When people decide they can change. Wait for 2026 that’s when you will see which party and leader the people want,” Mr. Kalaba said.