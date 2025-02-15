The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has commenced the construction of a nine-kilometer detour on the Great East Road in Rufunsa District, paving the way for the reconstruction of the partially collapsed Mambwe Bridge.

The bridge, which suffered structural damage last month following heavy rains, left motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Province stranded for two days as authorities scrambled to restore access.

Brigadier General Jephan Mukanda, Chief of the ZNS Land Development Branch, reported that one kilometer of the detour has been completed, while another five kilometers have been cleared and are currently undergoing compaction. Mukanda emphasized that full-scale bridge reconstruction efforts will begin as soon as the detour is finalized.

During an inspection of the construction site, Defence Permanent Secretary Norman Chipakupaku assured engineering units within the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, and ZNS that the government remains committed to equipping them with additional machinery to enhance their capacity in responding to national emergencies.

The PS said government was proud of the works being undertaken by the National Service across the country especially in response to emergency works.

“This road is very cardinal to the economy of this country as it facilitates trade with countries like Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. It brings in some of the crucial products that keep us running, hence it’s important that it’s kept in a functioning state,” he said.

Mr Chipakupaku stressed that maintaining the road in a functional state is essential for the seamless movement of goods, including crucial products that sustain the nation’s economy.

He assured that the government is in the process of acquiring sufficient equipment for each Service branch to enhance their capacity for rapid emergency response nationwide.

Mr Chipakupaku emphasized the Zambia Defence Force’s responsibility to respond to emergencies and ensure the smooth operation of the economy.

Brigadier General Mulenga Nyone, ZNS Chief of Public Relations, expressed gratitude to the government for entrusting the service with multiple infrastructure development projects across the country. The detour construction is expected to ease transportation disruptions and expedite efforts to restore full connectivity on the Great East Road.