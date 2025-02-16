By Kapya Kaoma

When history is written, President Hakainde Hichilema will undoubtedly join the ranks of renowned explorers such as David Livingstone, Christopher Columbus, and Vasco da Gama. What do these figures have in common? Each claimed credit for discovering new territories already frequented by others, usually to the ignorance of their own populace. For Livingstone, it was Mosi-oa-Tunya, which he famously renamed as Victoria Falls. Columbus is credited with “discovering” America, while da Gama is recognized as the first European to reach India. Yet history usually overlooks the original inhabitants of these lands long before these explorers came by.

Since ascending to power, President Hichilema repeatedly criticized former President Lungu for extensive travels in his six years in office—comparable in scale to those of Hichilema himself (just in over three years), which are relatively minimal. He even made a public promise to sell the presidential jet and use the proceeds to fund scholarships for students at the University of Zambia. Supporters enthusiastically chanted, “Bally! Bally!”—a great show of support that once characterized his campaign. However, upon taking office, Mr. Hichilema forgot his vow; the jet quickly became his favorite second home. One could argue that he has spent more time in that jet than in the official State House, especially since he resides in his private home. As for the promise of selling the jet, it became yet another unfulfilled pledge to his loyal supporters.

Historically, explorers had a singular aim—economic exploitation of newly claimed lands. While these actions didn’t benefit local populations, they stripped them of their own resources. Deals usually favored foreigners, relegating locals to the role of mere bystanders. The same could be said of President Hichilema. He has repeatedly justified his trips to Zambians in the name of bringing foreign investments to the nation. How many times has he boasted about his visits to other countries as attracting investors to Zambia, something that has never occurred in this nation’s history? Ironically, previous leaders have visited those countries too. And what about the strengthening of foreign relations with nations that have engaged with Zambia since independence? We have heard much about promised billion-dollar investments—claims that seem to have lost their footing in reality.

But President Hichilema has continued his global expedition. It would not be an exaggeration to label him an “air president.” He global-trots as though he has won a $2 billion lottery, searching for ways to expend this newfound fortune. He appears at every meeting across Europe; if there’s a white face in attendance, you can be certain he’s there. One might question the role of his ministers, ambassadors, and high commissioners when the president embodies all these roles. Might it be possible that his countless travels serve personal business interests? This seems plausible. The President has never disclosed any business partners other than claiming to be Zambia’s wealthiest man.

However, these extensive travels are not without cost. His entourage amasses substantial allowances and stays in five-star hotels, all at taxpayers’ expense. This is a conduit for corruption. When former President Chiluba faced investigations for defrauding the nation of millions, for example, he justified his extravagant spending by asking, “If a junior civil servant can build a house and send a child abroad for education on allowances, how about the president?” In other words, like in centuries past, behind these travels lie financial incentives.

Aside from upfront payments, explorers profited by selling their acquired knowledge to business interests. They served as contacts for those wishing to exploit foreign lands, which is why they became unpopular with local populations; they exploited local trust for their own gain. Today, indigenous communities are still grappling with the adverse effects of such historical voyages. If Columbus decimated and robbed Native Americans of their sacred lands, and Livingstone ushered in colonialism, what is President Hichilema selling? I suggest we closely monitor the emerging foreign influences, especially from the Chinese. We should not depend on an individual whose words cannot be trusted to be the sole voice when it comes to making deals with foreign interests. Neither should we continue to fund his personal interests—it is time for President HH to declare his assets, businesses and business partners.