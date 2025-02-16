Today’s Scripture

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.”

Matthew 5:8, NIV

Release It

Friend, it’s easy to be bitter because you had a bad break or somebody walked out on you, but bitterness is an impurity in the heart. Why don’t you release it so it doesn’t infect the rest of your life? Don’t let a disappointment, a divorce, a layoff, or a loss poison your future. You may be worried about your health or finances, but worry is an impurity that keeps you from seeing God. You have to release it. You may be angry because someone lied to you, but that’s an impurity you need to remove by forgiving the person.

Are you holding on to impurities? Are you jealous, sour, or discouraged? The problem is that if you’re holding on to infections, there’s no place for the good things God wants to fill your life with—the joy, peace, confidence, creativity, contentment. Because we’re not emptying out the impurities—the regret, anger, bitterness, jealousy, worry—we’re not living blessed and excited about our future. If you get good at releasing impurities every day, you’ll be strong, vibrant, full of faith and joy.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can have a pure heart and see You today. Thank You that I can release any worries, any doubts, any guilt and bitterness and flush them out of my life. Help me to empty out any impurities, forgive whatever needs forgiving, and let go of the past. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

