The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government has opened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a call for the advancement of peace, security, stability, human rights and the rule of law on the African continent.

The two-day summit, bringing together leaders from AU member states, is being held under the 2025 AU theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

President Hakainde Hichilema who is in Ethiopia was among several heads of state, and other dignitaries who attended official opening of the Summit in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia,

Speaking during the official opening of the summit Outgoing Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, emphasized the critical need for African unity in light of ongoing global challenges.

Addressing the summit, Mr Mahamat reflected on achievements of his tenure, acknowledging the significant challenges facing Africa in recent years.

The outgoing Chairperson emphasized that Africa must overcome external pressures and regional conflicts; stressing that only through collective action can the continent secure a prosperous future.

He urged African leaders to stay focused on the shared vision of peace, development, and solidarity, recognizing that the decisions made today will shape Africa’s future and he underscored the importance of Pan-Africanism, urging African leaders to remain united despite the tumultuous global context.

Mr Mahamat also described the past eight years he served as having been marked by unprecedented challenges among them violent instability, economic turmoil, and a global health crisis, all of which have severely impacted Africa.

While highlighting key accomplishments, such as strengthening diplomatic ties and visiting all 55 member states, he pointed to the turbulent global backdrop marked by geopolitical instability, the COVID-19 pandemic, and conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, which have further undermined Africa’s food and health security.

And President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola who has taken over the rotating African Union (AU) Chairmanship and replaced the outgoing chairman, President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani emphasized the importance of continued African unity and cooperation.

He underscored his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the continent, such as conflicts, economic development, and climate change, among other priorities

And in his statement United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored that the world must never forget that Africa is victim of the colossal and compounded injustices due to colonialism and transatlantic slave trade.

The UN chief said the world must never forget that Africa is the victim of two colossal and compounded injustices. The profound impact of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade.

He said the roots stretch back centuries, and the bitter fruit continues to affect Africans and people of African descent to this day.

“It is high time for reparatory justice frameworks to be put in place,” UN the Secretary-General underlined.

The UN chief recalled that Africa was under colonial domination when today’s multilateral system was created, and that injustice endures.

“Look no further than the United Nations Security Council. There is no excuse that Africa still lacks permanent representation in the 21st century,” he said

Mr Guterres reaffirmed UN’s commitment to working with the African Union and member states to ensure that Africa’s rightful representation and justice are realized.

Furthermore, he emphasized the necessity of reforming the international financial system, describing it as outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair.

“We will keep pressing together for an international financial architecture that is no longer outdated, dysfunctional and unfair.”

And Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored the importance of unity, cooperation, and shared prosperity for the continent.

Mr Ahmed who highlighted Ethiopia’s commitment to prosperity, noted that the nation is guided by a vision of vibrant democracy, sustainable economic growth, rich cultural heritage, social progress, and environmental regeneration.

To realize this goal, the government has laid out a pragmatic roadmap rooted in Medemer, as synergy. The ideology promotes prosperity, unity, sovereignty, security, and national dignity.

Reflecting on Ethiopia's progress over the past five years, PM Abiy stated that the country has made

Mr Ahmed revealed that Ethiopia has reduced external debt by over 50%, doubled its GDP and GDP per capita, and tripled government revenue within five years, with an 8.1 perent growth recorded in the most recent fiscal year.

“These accomplishments reflect the unwavering spirit and resilience of the Ethiopian people and underscore our firm commitment to advancing Ethiopia’s future. With its focus on unity, cooperation, innovation, and shared progress, the country can serve as a transformative force not only for Ethiopia but for the entire African continent,” the Prime Minister affirmed

The AU session, attended by heads of state and government, will deliberate on key continental issues, including economic integration, peace, and security.

A key agenda item at the summit is the election of senior leadership positions within the AU Commission, including the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson, and six commissioners.

