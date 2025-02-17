Access Bank Zambia has been recognized by the Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the 12th edition of the institution’s awards, securing three prestigious accolades that underscore the bank’s exceptional performance and leadership in Zambia’s banking sector. The awards conferred include Fastest Growing Corporate Bank, Zambia 2024; Fastest Growing Retail Banking Brand, Zambia 2024; and Most Innovative Banking CEO, Zambia 2024, awarded to Chief Executive Officer Lishala Situmbeko.

These honors reflect Access Bank Zambia’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and quality banking services to its customers. Under the leadership of CEO Lishala Situmbeko, the bank has experienced significant growth in both its corporate and retail banking sectors, positioning itself as a formidable player in the Zambian financial landscape.

In response to the recognition, CEO Situmbeko expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to excellence. “These awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of providing exceptional banking experiences and driving meaningful growth for the communities we serve,” he stated. “We remain focused on innovation and customer-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clientele.”

The Global Brands Magazine Awards, established to honor excellence in performance across various industries, have become a benchmark for recognizing outstanding achievements. Access Bank Zambia’s accolades in both the corporate and retail categories highlight its comprehensive approach to banking, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from large enterprises to individual customers.

The award for Most Innovative Banking CEO bestowed upon Lishala Situmbeko underscores the visionary leadership steering the bank towards new horizons. Under his guidance, Access Bank Zambia has implemented cutting-edge technologies and introduced customer-focused products that have revolutionized the banking experience in the region.

This recognition comes on the heels of several other accolades the bank has received in recent years. Notably, Access Bank Zambia was honored with the Best Social Media Experience award at the Annual Zambia Customer Service Awards, reflecting its commitment to engaging with customers through various platforms. Additionally, the bank received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Innovation at the Annual Financial Literacy Awards, highlighting its efforts in promoting financial education and inclusion.

Access Bank Zambia’s success is further amplified by its strategic initiatives aimed at fostering economic development within the country. By focusing on sectors such as agriculture, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and digital banking, the bank has played a pivotal role in driving Zambia’s economic growth. Its tailored financial products and services have empowered local businesses, contributing to job creation and sustainable development.

The bank’s emphasis on digital transformation has also been a cornerstone of its growth strategy. By leveraging advanced technologies, Access Bank Zambia has enhanced operational efficiency and expanded its reach to underserved communities. The introduction of mobile banking applications and online platforms has provided customers with convenient and secure access to banking services, aligning with global trends towards digital finance.

Looking ahead, Access Bank Zambia aims to build upon this momentum by exploring new opportunities for innovation and expansion. The bank is committed to maintaining its trajectory of growth while upholding the highest standards of customer service and corporate governance. Through strategic partnerships and investments in technology, Access Bank Zambia seeks to further solidify its position as a leader in the Zambian banking sector.

The recognition by Global Brands Magazine serves as a testament to Access Bank Zambia’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and community development. As the bank continues to evolve and adapt to the dynamic financial landscape, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide unparalleled banking solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers.