Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has issued a stern condemnation of perceived double standards in Zambia’s ongoing battle against corruption. The organization highlights concerns over government officials who, despite being under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), continue to hold public office.

Brighton Tembo, Chief Executive Officer of CAAC, asserts that permitting these officials to remain in their positions during active investigations undermines the integrity of the anti-corruption campaign. “A genuine fight against corruption cannot tolerate officials under investigation holding public office,” Tembo emphasized. He suggests that such practices indicate motivations beyond the mere eradication of corruption.

Tembo further alleges that both the ACC and the Drug Enforcement Commission exhibit bias in their operations. He points to a pattern of aggressive pursuit of alleged corruption cases involving members of the previous administration, contrasted with a reluctance to investigate current officials. This disparity, according to Tembo, erodes public trust and questions the impartiality of these institutions.

These concerns are not isolated. In November 2024, CAAC raised alarms over the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s anti-corruption initiatives, suggesting they were more about political posturing than genuine governance reforms. The organization emphasized that the current trajectory of these initiatives appears to be driven by political motivations, overshadowing authentic efforts for accountability.

The integrity of Zambia’s anti-corruption institutions has been under scrutiny. In July 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema made a decisive move by dissolving the entire board of the ACC. This action followed public criticisms from board member O’Brien Kaaba, who accused the ACC’s leadership of inaction regarding significant corruption cases. Kaaba alleged that officials were either “incompetent” or “captured,” failing to act on serious corruption cases highlighted by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

The CAAC has also expressed concerns over the escalating levels of corruption in Zambia, contradicting governmental claims of progress. In a statement, the organization highlighted the disparity between the government’s narrative and the reality on the ground, urging for more robust and transparent measures to combat graft.

The issue of officials retaining their positions amid investigations is not new in Zambia. Historically, there have been instances where public officials continued in their roles despite facing serious allegations. This practice has been criticized for creating an environment where accountability is compromised, and the rule of law is undermined.

The CAAC’s recent statements underscore the need for a more consistent and unbiased approach in Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts. The organization advocates for the suspension of officials under investigation to preserve the integrity of public offices and to ensure that investigations proceed without undue influence.

In response to these criticisms, government spokespersons have reiterated their commitment to fighting corruption. They emphasize ongoing reforms and the strengthening of institutions tasked with combating graft. However, civil society organizations like CAAC argue that without addressing the apparent double standards and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of political affiliation, are held accountable, these efforts may not yield the desired results.

The path forward for Zambia’s anti-corruption crusade appears to hinge on restoring public trust through demonstrable actions that reflect a genuine commitment to transparency and justice. This includes not only policy reforms but also a cultural shift towards zero tolerance for corruption at all levels of government.

As the nation approaches critical political milestones, the effectiveness of its anti-corruption measures will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping public perception and confidence in its leaders and institutions.