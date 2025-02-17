The Zambian government, in collaboration with InDepth Services Ltd, has launched a transformative project to upgrade approximately 71 kilometers of the Pedicle Road traversing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), including the construction of a reinforced concrete bridge at Lubemba. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting trade, and improving livelihoods in Luapula Province and beyond.

InDepth Services Ltd has been contracted by the government through the Roads Development Agency (RDA) to provide design review, tender document preparation, and construction supervision services for the Pedicle Road project. The upgrade aims to improve transportation efficiency, reduce travel time, and facilitate smoother trade routes between Zambia and neighboring DRC.

Historically, the Pedicle Road has faced challenges related to incomplete and delayed construction efforts. During the tenure of the previous Patriotic Front (PF) administration, several road projects, including the Pedicle Road, were left unfinished, leading to health hazards and infrastructural setbacks. In 2014, the Alliance for a Better Zambia (ABZ) expressed concerns over the slow pace of road rehabilitation projects, noting that many were stalled, posing serious health risks due to dust and environmental issues.

Further reports highlighted that by March 2016, the Pedicle Road, a crucial 70 km stretch, remained incomplete nearly five years after construction commenced.

This delay not only hindered regional connectivity but also affected economic activities between Zambia’s Copperbelt and Luapula Provinces.

The current project seeks to address these longstanding issues by ensuring the completion of the Pedicle Road and the construction of the Lubemba Bridge. Speaking during a courtesy call by a delegation from InDepth Services Ltd to the Luapula Provincial Administration, Engineer Kennedy Chisenga expressed confidence in the project’s successful implementation. He emphasized its potential to unlock economic opportunities and enhance the quality of life for the people of Luapula by providing easier access to markets and essential services.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba also highlighted the strategic significance of the Pedicle Road upgrade. He stated that improved infrastructure would not only benefit local communities but also strengthen Zambia’s position as a regional trade hub. The modernization of this route is expected to reduce vehicle operating costs and improve safety for road users, thereby fostering economic growth and regional integration.

This development is a critical step in enhancing cross-border trade and fostering economic growth. The Pedicle Road, a key transit route linking the Copperbelt and Luapula Provinces through the DRC, has long been a vital corridor for business and social interactions. Its completion is anticipated to significantly improve transportation logistics, thereby boosting trade and commerce in the region.

The government’s partnership with InDepth Services Ltd reflects a renewed commitment to infrastructure development and regional cooperation. By addressing past challenges and prioritizing the completion of essential projects like the Pedicle Road, Zambia aims to enhance its economic prospects and improve the well-being of its citizens.

This initiative aligns with broader efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and economic integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Enhanced infrastructure is pivotal for facilitating trade, attracting investment, and promoting sustainable development across member states.

As the project progresses, continuous engagement with local communities and stakeholders will be essential to ensure that the infrastructure developments meet the needs of the populace and contribute to long-term regional stability and prosperity.

This information is based on a statement issued by Luapula Province Principal Public Relations Officer Emmanuel Maseko.