A group of former Red Arrows Football Club players on Saturday visited coach Matthew Phiri and offered solidarity.

Phiri, the former coach for MTN Super League side Arrows is under home-based care in Lusaka after having his right leg amputated due to diabetics.

The group, calling itself Red Arrows FC Legends led by former club and Chipolopolo coach Patrick Phiri visited Matthew Phiri at his home in Lusaka’s leafy suburb, New Kasama.

“Our visit to former Arrows coach and current Blue Arrows mentor humbling .We came together to enhance the legacy of having featured for the Air Force-sponsored Red Arrows FC during our active years,” Phiri said.

He said the reason to come together and form the group is first to support one another especially during moments of need.

“Seeing our brother in his challenging circumstances was a moment of humbling reflection. Our aim was to offer him inner strength with our Pastor Hector Chisompola who conducted prayers,” Phiri said.

He said coach Matthew Phiri’s family appreciated immensely the Arrows’ legends’ visit.

The eight from the group’s executive included Patrick Phiri (chairman), Richard Kalunga (vice-chairman), John Zyambo, Hector Chisompola, Sandra Phiri, Romano Pikamu, John Musonda and King Zwide Silimi, the secretary.

By Benedict Tembo