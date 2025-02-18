Former sprinter Carol Mokola says there is a need for Zambia Athletics (ZA) to prioritise the interest of runners.

Mokola, the 2004 Athens Olympics runner, is vying for the position of Vice President at the 2025 ZA elections set for March 22.

The former Roan Athletics Club runner said the welfare of athletes must be uplifted through exposure, scholarships and employment.

Mokola added that when elected ZA vice President she will ensure that her executive facilitates vigorous talent identification programmes in all the ten provinces.

“The people of Zambia gave me a chance to represent them in athletics from the age of 13 to 40 and I gained exposure overseas and now it is time to pay back. My motto is athletes first. I want to protect athletes,” She told journalists after touring running tracks at her old club Roan and Mikonfwa Stadium in Luanshya.

Mokola added:”We need to go back to the rural areas. I believe there is a world champion with a talent in Nalolo, Western Province, in Chipata, in Ndola rural and all corners of the country. As vice President of ZA I believe I can do better to develop and protect athletes.”

Mokola competed in the women’s 100 metres at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

In the same year, Mokola minted gold in a 100 metres race at the all newcomers event in Brussels, Belgium before settling for bronze in the 200 metres at the same event.