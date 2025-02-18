How Can Our Football Heal Like This?

By Kennedy Gondwe

The announcement of eligible candidates for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has come and gone, and Andrew Ndanga Kamanga has emerged unopposed. He will lead Zambian football for the next four years, adding to the nine he has already served. At first glance, this might seem like a moment of stability, but beneath the surface lies a circus of confusion and discontent.

I thought the last time I witnessed a spectacle in Lusaka was during the 1994 Akef Egyptian Circus. How wrong I was. The recent FAZ announcement feels like a modern-day circus, complete with disqualifications, controversies, and a glaring lack of competition. It’s both sad and laughable a paradox that leaves me questioning the state of our beloved sport.

Kamanga’s unopposed ascension is only the tip of the iceberg. Many others vying for lower positions were disqualified, including those who had previously served at the national executive level. How does it make sense that out of nine contestants, only Kamanga met the criteria? The rest were left huffing and puffing, their aspirations dashed by what many perceive as a flawed and biased process.

I can’t help but wonder: how is it that Andrew Ndanga Kamanga is the only saint in town, while everyone else falls short? This situation calls for more than just constitutional arguments. It demands a truth and reconciliation approach. Right now, people are clinging to the constitution, using it as a weapon to defend their positions. But the constitution itself is part of the problem it’s riddled with gaps and inconsistencies, making it a source of conflict rather than resolution.

If I were in Kamanga’s shoes, I would call for unity. I would urge the executive or anyone willing to listen to reopen the nomination process. Let everyone who meets the minimum requirements stand. This isn’t about weakness; it’s about strength. When countries emerge from war, they establish truth and reconciliation commissions not to undermine their sovereignty or laws but to heal and move forward. The same principle should apply to our football.

Personally, I don’t believe Kamanga should have been disqualified over his issues with the Drug Enforcement Commission. However, it’s worth noting that in the past, the FAZ integrity test has been used to disqualify others in similar situations. Fairness should be consistent. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Kamanga should have allowed his opponents to stand, letting the best candidate win or lose fairly.

Imagine a scenario where all qualified candidates were allowed to compete. Winners would be celebrated, and losers would accept defeat gracefully, knowing the process was fair. Our football would begin to heal, and the factions that divide us would fade into the past. Instead, we’re left with a system that feels rigged, supercharged with tension and mistrust.

Let’s be honest: our football has become more toxic than our politics. And that’s saying something. Football is supposed to unite us, to bring people together across divides. But right now, it’s doing the opposite. The toxicity is unprecedented, and the consequences could be severe.

I foresee a wave of legal challenges from those who were disqualified. Can you blame them? When the system feels unjust, people will fight back. And if this continues, I wouldn’t be surprised if FIFA steps in, imposing a ban or appointing a Normalization Committee to clean up the mess.

Football is a sport that preaches fair play. But where is the fairness in what has just happened? If we don’t address these issues head-on, the wounds will only deepen. It’s time for healing, for unity, and for a renewed commitment to the principles that make football the beautiful game it’s meant to be. Otherwise, the circus will continue, and the soul of Zambian football will remain fractured.