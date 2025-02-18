IG Must Arrest Those Endangering National Peace and Security

By Emmanuel Mwamba

The recent surge in dangerous and inflammatory online publications has raised serious concerns about national security and the integrity of Zambia’s media landscape. Among these, Koswe and Zambia Bulletin have emerged as particularly notorious platforms, allegedly operated by individuals linked to State House media. These publications have been accused of spreading hate speech, tribal rhetoric, and defamatory content targeting political opponents and critics of President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) and other stakeholders have repeatedly urged President Hichilema to shut down these rogue platforms. However, their calls have gone unheeded, largely because these pages appear to operate with impunity, shielded from accountability by their alleged connections to the highest office in the land.

While the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has been quick to deploy the Zambia Police to crack down on TikTok users and online newspapers associated with the opposition or critics of the government, he has remained conspicuously silent on the activities of Koswe and similar platforms. This selective enforcement of the law undermines public trust and raises questions about the government’s commitment to fairness and justice.

The situation took a dangerous turn on February 17, 2025, when Zambia Bulletin published a false and incendiary article titled “A Secret Plot to Destabilize Zambia.” Written under the pseudonym “Justine Mooya Samu Lya Moomba,” the article alleged that former President Edgar Lungu had conspired with the presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe to obtain arms from Russia, with the intention of destabilizing Zambia. This baseless claim, if left unchecked, has the potential to escalate tensions, damage diplomatic relations, and even provoke armed conflict with neighboring countries.

What makes this story particularly alarming is its alleged endorsement by State House media and UPND officials, including Mark Simuuwe, a prominent member of the UPND media team. Simuuwe, who has been actively sharing and promoting Zambia Bulletin articles, serves as a clear link between the ruling party and these rogue publications. His involvement underscores the troubling reality that Koswe and Zambia Bulletin are not independent entities but appear to be tools of the UPND media machinery.

This is not the first time that propaganda has been weaponized against former President Edgar Lungu. Recent attempts to sensationalize allegations of witchcraft, even involving the Chief Justice, were widely condemned by the Church and prominent figures such as Hon. Godfridah Sumaili. However, the latest fabrication represents a significant escalation, posing a direct threat to national security and regional stability.

The Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba, must rise above partisan interests and take decisive action. While the Zambia Police have previously addressed issues such as the violation of citizens’ privacy, they now face a far more pressing challenge: the dissemination of false information that jeopardizes Zambia’s peace and security.

If the government is confident in the veracity of the allegations, President Hichilema must address the nation directly, as other heads of state have done in similar circumstances. However, if the story is a fabrication as it clearly appears to be the President must instruct law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for spreading these dangerous falsehoods.

Zambia’s stability and security are far too important to be sacrificed for political gain. The nation is bigger than any individual or political party, and those who endanger its peace must be held accountable, regardless of their position or affiliation.

It is time for the Inspector General of Police to act swiftly and impartially. The rule of law must prevail, and those responsible for threatening national security must face the full force of the law. Only then can Zambia begin to heal from the divisive and toxic rhetoric that has plagued its political and media landscape.

The stakes are too high to remain silent. The future of Zambia’s peace and security depends on it