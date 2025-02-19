Zambia has taken a significant step toward energy sufficiency with the signing of 29 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) between Zesco and Independent Power Providers (IPPs) across the country.

The agreements, made possible through the Micro-Generator Scheme and Presidential Solar Initiative, will contribute 332 megawatts (MW) of solar power to the national grid. This marks a major milestone in the country’s efforts to diversify its energy sources, reduce reliance on hydropower, and enhance electricity security.

President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed the development, emphasizing that expanding citizen participation in the energy sector is crucial for economic growth and long-term national prosperity.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that all Zambians have access to reliable electricity,” President Hichilema stated. “By opening up the energy sector, we are not only securing a sustainable energy supply but also fostering economic development and empowerment.”

The initiative aligns with Zambia’s broader strategy to boost renewable energy investment and strengthen the country’s resilience against climate-related challenges affecting hydropower generation.

With this latest move, Zambia is positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainable energy, paving the way for increased private sector involvement and future clean energy projects.