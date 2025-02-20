KANCHIBIYA, ZAMBIA – In a groundbreaking development for media access and community engagement, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has officially granted Kanchibiya FM Radio its broadcasting frequency at 95.9 FM. This milestone makes Kanchibiya FM the first-ever radio station in Kanchibiya District, a significant achievement that will enhance information access and civic participation.

The establishment of Kanchibiya FM has been made possible through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), demonstrating the government’s commitment to strengthening local governance and media accessibility in rural areas.

Announcing the milestone, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Hon. Sunday Chanda, hailed the approval as a transformative step for the district. He commended the dedication of the “Dream Team” in Kanchibiya for their unwavering efforts in making this vision a reality.

“This is a game-changer for our community,” Hon. Chanda stated. “With 95.9 FM now officially on the airwaves, Kanchibiya residents will have a dedicated platform for news, music, and discussions that address their needs and concerns. This is about empowering our people and ensuring that information reaches every corner of the district.”

Beyond enhancing media access, Kanchibiya FM aligns with broader development efforts in the constituency. Under Hon. Chanda’s leadership, Kanchibiya has witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure, electrification, access to clean water, education, and healthcare. The launch of the radio station further cements these strides by ensuring that critical information on development programs, government policies, and local initiatives is effectively disseminated.

The introduction of CDF-funded Kanchibiya FM is expected to serve as a bridge between local authorities and residents, fostering civic engagement and ensuring that developmental messages reach even the most remote parts of the district.

With the frequency secured, the next phase focuses on operationalizing the station, equipping it with state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, and curating high-quality content tailored to the community’s needs.

“This is just the beginning,” Hon. Chanda added. “Kanchibiya FM is here to stay, and together, we will make it a beacon of progress.”

Stay tuned—95.9 FM is ready to bring Kanchibiya’s voice to the world!