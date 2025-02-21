In a decisive move to bolster governance and enhance efficiency, President Hakainde Hichilema has executed a comprehensive reshuffle of Zambia’s ministerial and permanent secretary positions, effective immediately. This strategic realignment reflects the President’s commitment to aligning his administration with the nation’s evolving priorities, especially as the 2026 general elections approach.

Key Terminations and Appointments

The reshuffle commenced with the termination of several high-profile officials:

Hon. Henry Sikazwe, MP : Former Minister for Muchinga Province.

Hon. Gregory Ngowani, MP : Former Government Deputy Chief Whip.

Mr. Henry Mukungule : Former Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province.

Mr. Robert Kamalata : Former Permanent Secretary for Lusaka Province.

Mr. Mighty Mumba : Former Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province.

Mr. Ringo Zulu: Former Controller of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.

These terminations pave the way for new appointments aimed at revitalizing key governmental sectors:

Hon. Njavwa Simutowe, MP : Appointed as Minister for Muchinga Province.

Hon. Nason Musonda, MP : Appointed as Minister for Luapula Province.

Hon. Likando Mufalali, MP: Appointed as Government Deputy Chief Whip.

In the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the following appointments have been made:

Mr. Mulele M. Mulele : Permanent Secretary for Economic Management & Finance.

Ms. Mwaka Mukebesa : Permanent Secretary for Budget & Economic Affairs.

Ms. Prudence Kaoma: Permanent Secretary for Planning & Administration.

Additional key appointments include:

Mr. Lazarous Mwanza : Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province.

Mrs. Prudence Chinama : Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province.

Rev. Mathews Chilekwa: Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province.

Strategic Transfers

To further optimize administrative efficiency, several permanent secretaries have been reassigned:

Mr. Maambo Hamaundu : Transferred from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to the Ministry of Defence.

Mr. Norman Chipakupaku : Now serving as the DMMU Coordinator in the Office of the Vice President.

Dr. Gabriel Pollen : Reassigned from the Office of the Vice President to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Mr. Patrick Mucheleka : Moved from Cabinet Office to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Mr. Joe Kalusa: Transferred from Cabinet Office to Lusaka Province.

It’s evident that President Hichilema’s reshuffle is a calculated maneuver to address both performance deficits and public concerns regarding governance. The inclusion of individuals with proven track records signifies a deliberate effort to infuse the administration with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor.

The timing of these changes is particularly noteworthy. With the 2026 general elections on the horizon, the President appears to be consolidating his team’s effectiveness to deliver on campaign promises and enhance public trust. This proactive approach not only aims to combat graft and underperformance but also positions the administration favorably in the eyes of the electorate.

Moreover, the strategic realignment within the Ministry of Finance and National Planning underscores a commitment to robust economic management—a critical area as Zambia navigates complex financial landscapes. By appointing seasoned professionals to key economic positions, the President is signaling a prioritization of fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

President Hichilema’s recent government reshuffle reflects a strategic initiative to enhance administrative efficiency, combat corruption, and align the government’s objectives with national priorities. As Zambia approaches the 2026 elections, these decisive actions are poised to strengthen public confidence and demonstrate the administration’s dedication to effective governance.