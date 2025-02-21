In a decisive move to bolster governance and enhance efficiency, President Hakainde Hichilema has executed a comprehensive reshuffle of Zambia’s ministerial and permanent secretary positions, effective immediately. This strategic realignment reflects the President’s commitment to aligning his administration with the nation’s evolving priorities, especially as the 2026 general elections approach.
Key Terminations and Appointments
The reshuffle commenced with the termination of several high-profile officials:
-
Hon. Henry Sikazwe, MP: Former Minister for Muchinga Province.
-
Hon. Gregory Ngowani, MP: Former Government Deputy Chief Whip.
-
Mr. Henry Mukungule: Former Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province.
-
Mr. Robert Kamalata: Former Permanent Secretary for Lusaka Province.
-
Mr. Mighty Mumba: Former Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province.
-
Mr. Ringo Zulu: Former Controller of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning.
These terminations pave the way for new appointments aimed at revitalizing key governmental sectors:
-
Hon. Njavwa Simutowe, MP: Appointed as Minister for Muchinga Province.
-
Hon. Nason Musonda, MP: Appointed as Minister for Luapula Province.
-
Hon. Likando Mufalali, MP: Appointed as Government Deputy Chief Whip.
In the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the following appointments have been made:
-
Mr. Mulele M. Mulele: Permanent Secretary for Economic Management & Finance.
-
Ms. Mwaka Mukebesa: Permanent Secretary for Budget & Economic Affairs.
-
Ms. Prudence Kaoma: Permanent Secretary for Planning & Administration.
Additional key appointments include:
-
Mr. Lazarous Mwanza: Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province.
-
Mrs. Prudence Chinama: Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province.
-
Rev. Mathews Chilekwa: Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province.
Strategic Transfers
To further optimize administrative efficiency, several permanent secretaries have been reassigned:
-
Mr. Maambo Hamaundu: Transferred from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to the Ministry of Defence.
-
Mr. Norman Chipakupaku: Now serving as the DMMU Coordinator in the Office of the Vice President.
-
Dr. Gabriel Pollen: Reassigned from the Office of the Vice President to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
-
Mr. Patrick Mucheleka: Moved from Cabinet Office to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.
-
Mr. Joe Kalusa: Transferred from Cabinet Office to Lusaka Province.
It’s evident that President Hichilema’s reshuffle is a calculated maneuver to address both performance deficits and public concerns regarding governance. The inclusion of individuals with proven track records signifies a deliberate effort to infuse the administration with fresh perspectives and renewed vigor.
The timing of these changes is particularly noteworthy. With the 2026 general elections on the horizon, the President appears to be consolidating his team’s effectiveness to deliver on campaign promises and enhance public trust. This proactive approach not only aims to combat graft and underperformance but also positions the administration favorably in the eyes of the electorate.
Moreover, the strategic realignment within the Ministry of Finance and National Planning underscores a commitment to robust economic management—a critical area as Zambia navigates complex financial landscapes. By appointing seasoned professionals to key economic positions, the President is signaling a prioritization of fiscal responsibility and economic growth.
President Hichilema’s recent government reshuffle reflects a strategic initiative to enhance administrative efficiency, combat corruption, and align the government’s objectives with national priorities. As Zambia approaches the 2026 elections, these decisive actions are poised to strengthen public confidence and demonstrate the administration’s dedication to effective governance.
He is going after he the small boys….he needs to get rid of Kabuswe…Masebo…Mweetwa…etc….he is scared of firing Bandits in his cabinet
In Science this is called displacement of weak atoms….Agriculture Minister…Justice Minister…Home Affairs Minister needs to be fired
The following are key errors made by the the current regime and how they have plagued the economy:
1. Concessions giving to the mines have robbed this nation’s of billions of dollars
2. A warped understanding of value addition in as far as investment is concerned, an example is a mining firm that claims to be investing $500 million dollars and buys 50 heavy duty mining dump trucks at a cost of $10 million each, there is absolutely no value to the nation, the mineral extraction itself is hazardous to the environment.
3. The huge demand for power by the mines is infact the number one cause of load shedding and not the low water levels, yet ignorance continues to plague the majority
Ctn…
4. The devaluation of the currency is eroding savings and confidence in the Zambian economy
5. New K200 and K500 notes will completely devalue the Kwacha by over double it’s current value. But those on top do not care because their personal investments are secure outside the country in US dollars. But for you and me we are left with valueless paper thanks to these whom we entrusted utter lack of care and understanding. May God save us further turmoil.
Election 2026 has started
something tells me its a little late
It will be great if we had a choice