It is commendable that fresh from his tour of duty in Egypt, President Hakainde Hichilema went straight to appreciate the impact of flooding in some parts of the capital city.It was not the first time President Hichilema was touring flooded areas of the capital city.He did so a few months after assuming office.

The visit to flooded areas was significant in view of some citizens’ concerns that the President was absent at a time when the country was drowning in floods. I think people are within their rights to expect the Head of State to be present during this unfortunate crisis. Critics argued that his leadership was needed during this time more than ever as so many families are affected.And the President was magnanimous in his response to his critics by touring some of the flooded areas.

President Hichilema did the same about two years ago in the company of some Cabinet ministers, DMMU officials, Lusaka City Council management and defence and security personnel. Following the visit, the country was expecting an anti- flood master plan.But as soon as the rains subsided, the presidency seemingly retreated to default settings.With the country undergoing a dry spell last year, the issue of flooding did not appear on any development plan.So, even as we prayed for rains last year when it appeared the country was headed for another dry spell, we forgot to secure the flood prone areas.

God, in His infinite mercy, has heard our prayers and it has been raining cats and bulldogs.

Now, the country has more water than it bargained for and the flood prone areas are reeling under floods.Since most areas of Lusaka started flooding, there has been debate regarding the solution.Some schools of thought are blaming engineers for not offering solutions to the flooding.However, Engineering Institute of Zambia president Wesley Kaluba told News Diggers that the floods currently being experienced in Lusaka are not driven by engineering problems, but lawlessness because people erected structures in areas where water was supposed to discharge.True to Mr Kaluba’s sentiments, the solution to the flooding crisis starts with citizens doing correct things. The floods are an indictment of the country’s failed country and town planning practices. There is a master plan sitting on shelves at the council and other government departments, why is it not being followed?

Local authorities have allocated plots in unsuitable areas; citizens have built over natural drains; they are engaging in unsuitable building practices such as excessive fencing and overpaving; approval of area non-appropriate development plans; areas marked for development are not being serviced with appropriate services such as roads and drainages; and many other affronts of infrastructure development.

Zambians also need a mindset change as a people and stop some practices that only worsen things such as indiscriminate dumping of waste into drainage systems.Given the status of flooding in the country, especially Lusaka, one would have expected constituencies to apply part of the Constituency Development Funds in working on drainages.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit on the other hand should have ensured that it has contracts with the Zambia National Service and the Zambia Army throughout the year dealing with drainages in hotpots. But the use of DMMU, CDF, and defence personnel is a reactive band-aid to a problem the country has created and needs to sort out before it experiences bigger man-made disasters such as infrastructure damage and outbreak of diseases.The sustainable solution to this crisis requires re-planning of our city and building the required drainages that will ensure effective flow of water.

In addition a sustained programme that will ensure these drainages are always ridden of any debris that may cause any blockages. The work for cash programme can help ensure our drainages are free from any debris.The other intervention is to do with mind-set change to ensure members of the community refrain from indiscriminately throwing garbage in these drainages as blocked drainages are likely to lead to flooded communities whenever there is a heavy downpour like we have witnessed in the past few days.

And President Hichilema is determined to act and put an end to all this.After he visited flood-affected areas in Lusaka to understand the challenges citizens are facing, President Hichilema sent a message of condolences to families who have lost loved ones and sympathized with those displaced from their homes. “This new challenge stems from decades of poor urban planning, which we must now face together. We are committed to addressing this challenge even if it means making bold decisions,” he said

He has promised to drain Lusaka and whoever has built on the drainage system will be relocated and compensated accordingly.President Hichilema has urged fellow political leaders to join him, putting aside politics for the sake of our people.The nation awaits affirmative action.

By Benedict Tembo