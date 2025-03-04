Authorities have sprayed lime over a 100-kilometer stretch of the Kafue River to neutralize acid plumes and prevent further contamination.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Peter Kapala confirmed the development, stating that the acid plumes were detected between Ngabwe and Mumbwa districts. The contamination has been traced back to Sino Metal Tailings in Chambeshi, located in the Copperbelt Province.

In an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Kapala explained that a coordinated response involving the Zambia Air Force, Zambia Police, and the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) is underway to mitigate the environmental impact.

The operation has deployed three Zambia Air Force planes and boats to distribute lime, particularly in areas where the river’s current is stronger. Efforts will continue tomorrow, focusing on the swamps and riverbanks where the water flow is slower, allowing for more effective treatment.

Authorities remain on high alert as they work to contain the pollution and safeguard communities that rely on the Kafue River for water and fishing.