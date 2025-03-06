Thursday, March 6, 2025
President Hichilema’s Non -Tolerance To Negative Caderism Commended

By Chief Editor
UPND Cadres on Campaign Trail
Governance expert and human rights advocate Wesley Miyanda has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for re-affirming the zero-tolerance stance on negative cadrerism.

Mr Miyanda said the President’s stance on negative cadrerism should be motivating to those aspiring for the office of the President.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview, Mr Miyanda commended President Hichilema for governing the country on the basis of the rule of law as promised during campaigns.

He was reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema’s National Address in parliament on National Values and principles on February 28, 2025.

In his speech, Mr Hichilema stated that politicians should practice smart politics that is free from violence and hate speech.

He said that politics should not divide the country but instead be used to drive development by competing in ideas rather than promoting hate and division.

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

