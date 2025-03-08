Donald Trump’s claim that ‘globalists’ are to blame for the current market sell-off has been slammed as “nonsense,” by the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group is weighing in after major stock markets dropped sharply this week, as investors struggled to digest President Donald Trump’s sweeping and shifting tariff and trade policies.

When asked in the Oval Office on Thursday whether he thought it was his tariffs that were scaring the markets, Trump said: “Well, a lot of them are globalist countries and companies that won’t be doing as well.”

The deVere CEO says: “The reality is that investors are reacting to the direct consequences of his trade policies.

“Shifting tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, alongside threats to extend the same to the EU, are sowing uncertainty and instability, triggering market turbulence.

“This isn’t the work of shadowy international figures—it’s the predictable result of protectionist economics colliding with global financial reality.”

On April 2, reciprocal tariffs will come into effect, further tightening the screws on businesses that rely on international trade.

Trump’s expansion of the tariff pause for goods from Canada and Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) may offer temporary relief for select sectors, but it does nothing to offset the broader market reaction.

“Unlike his Wednesday intervention to spare automakers, which momentarily lifted stocks, investors found no such reassurance this time. The sell-off speaks volumes.”

All major US benchmarks took a hit, with the Nasdaq Composite slipping into correction territory, erasing its post-election Trump bump.

Nigel Green continues: “Investors are clearly questioning whether the US economy is being steered by a sound financial strategy or by impulsive political manoeuvring. Markets thrive on stability and predictability—two qualities that are in short supply under an erratic approach to global trade.”

Tariffs function as a tax on businesses and consumers alike. They raise costs, disrupt supply chains, and provoke retaliatory measures from trade partners. The fallout is now playing out in real time.

Companies facing higher input costs pass them on to consumers, dampening demand and weighing on corporate earnings.

Exporters find themselves shut out of key markets as trading partners impose countermeasures, cutting off avenues for growth. Investors see the writing on the wall and are moving accordingly.

The US economy is deeply interwoven with the global marketplace, and attempts to retreat behind tariff walls will not insulate it from reality. International investors, fund managers, and business leaders are making decisions based on economic fundamentals, not ideological rhetoric.

“The numbers don’t lie: uncertainty leads to sell-offs, and sell-offs erode confidence,” affirms Nigel Green.

He concludes: “Investors are not reacting to a vague ‘globalist’ conspiracy; they’re responding to tangible risks. Markets have delivered their verdict, and the message is clear: uncertainty is toxic, and protectionism carries a heavy price.”