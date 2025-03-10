By Venus N Msyani

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has made a choice that has left many stunned: privacy over transparency. Despite Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha’s recent clarification that the Zambian Constitution does not require sitting presidents to declare their assets annually, the decision has ignited a firestorm of criticism.

Under the current Zambian law, presidential candidates must declare their assets and liabilities before contesting elections. Hichilema, like his competitors, complied with this requirement ahead of the August 12, 2021, general elections. However, these declarations remain hidden from public view, raising eyebrows and fueling suspicions.

Now, concerned citizens, good governance advocates, and opposition politicians are demanding annual public declarations. While the law absolves President Hichilema of this obligation, his reluctance to embrace transparency has cast a shadow over his presidency. Critics argue that his actions contradict his own promises. After all, it was Hichilema who declared to the United States Institute of Peace in 2021, “Transparency is very important in the way we will run the country going forward.” Yet, his current stance seems to undermine this commitment.

The stakes are high. For many Zambians, asset declaration is not just a legal formality but a moral and ethical imperative. They believe that for Hichilema to lead a genuine fight against corruption, he must set an example by proving his transparency. Publicly declaring his assets and liabilities annually would not only silence critics but also restore faith in his leadership.

But there’s more to this story. Hichilema’s silence on asset declarations has reignited allegations from his involvement in the 1990s privatization process of state-owned assets. As a key player in valuing assets during that period, he has been accused of undervaluing properties for personal gain—a claim that resurfaces during every election cycle. These allegations have become a political weapon, wielded by opponents to question his integrity.

The Patriotic Front (PF) government, under former President Edgar Lungu, even vowed to revisit the privatization scandal. Addressing the Mines Union in Kitwe just days before the August 2021 elections, Lungu warned that those involved would face consequences. Had the PF won, Hichilema’s fate might have been drastically different. The specter of privatization continues to haunt him, casting a long shadow over his presidency.

Hichilema’s decision to prioritize privacy over transparency has left many wondering: What is he hiding? Is he avoiding scrutiny to protect himself from potential exposure? These questions have only intensified the public’s demand for accountability. For a leader who has built his image on promises of good governance and anti-corruption, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The issue of asset declaration has become a litmus test for Hichilema’s presidency. By choosing privacy, he risks fueling suspicion and tarnishing his legacy. On the other hand, embracing transparency could clear his name and strengthen his position as a leader committed to ethical governance.

The question remains: Will Hichilema rise to the challenge of transparency, or will he let the shadows of the past define his presidency? For now, the nation watches and waits, caught between hope and skepticism.

In a democratic society, everybody has the right to choose what fits him/her. President Hichilema has chosen privacy over transparency, which implies that what he feels fits him. Is he trying to dodge accountability?