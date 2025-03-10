The Republican Progressive Party (RPP) has welcomed the recent call by Her Honour the Vice President, Mrs. Mutale Nalumango, to accelerate the implementation of Zambia’s National Gender Policy. Speaking during the International Women’s Day celebrations in Lusaka, the Vice President emphasized the importance of empowering women and ensuring gender equality across all sectors of society.

RPP National Women Chairperson, Onny Kayumba, expressed strong support for the Vice President’s remarks, stating that they reflect the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive national development. “Her reaffirmation of government’s dedication to ensuring that women are not left behind in national progress is both commendable and encouraging,” Kayumba said.

The RPP also extended its appreciation to the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) for its continuous advocacy for women’s leadership. In particular, the party lauded the NGOCC’s call for increased female participation in the upcoming 2026 elections. The council’s sponsorship of women candidates, RPP noted, is a crucial step toward achieving greater gender balance in governance.

“As the Republican Progressive Party, we strongly support this initiative and applaud all stakeholders who are working to elevate women into positions of influence,” Kayumba said. “We believe that when women lead, communities thrive and the nation prospers.”

Encouraging young women and aspiring female leaders to seize this opportunity, the RPP urged them to step forward and take an active role in shaping Zambia’s future. “Zambia needs your voice, your ideas, and your leadership,” the statement concluded.

The RPP’s endorsement of women’s leadership initiatives aligns with its broader vision for inclusive governance and equitable national development.