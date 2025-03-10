The PF’s Silence on “Why Me” Exposes Their Toxic Politics – Zambians Must Rise Against Them

By Cletus Muchinga

Zambians are witnessing one of the most shameful displays in our political history: the rise of a reckless, insult-driven figure masquerading as the “voice of the opposition.” The individual calling himself “Why Me” (https://www.facebook.com/reel/607147175474735) has become a symbol of moral decay, hurling despicable insults at the Head of State. But let us be clear this is not about politics. This is about the collapse of decency, the celebration of vulgarity, and a deliberate attempt to provoke the government into a reaction, all so the opposition can play the victim.

What is even more alarming is the deafening silence from the Patriotic Front (PF), a party that claims to be ready to lead this nation. Where is Edgar Lungu? Where is Given Lubinda? Where is Emmanuel Mwamba? Their refusal to condemn this madness speaks louder than any words ever could. It confirms what many of us have long suspected: the PF thrives on chaos, thrives on division, and thrives on deception.

This so-called “Plan B” of the PF is not about offering Zambians a better future. It is a deliberate strategy to sow discord and create unrest. They want Zambians to believe that the UPND government is oppressive, yet they sit back and allow a deranged individual to insult the President in the most degrading manner. This is not democracy. This is not leadership. This is a cheap, dirty, and desperate ploy to regain power at any cost.

If Edgar Lungu truly considers himself a leader, why has he not publicly denounced this disgraceful behavior? Why has he not distanced himself from this madness? The answer is simple: this is the PF’s brand of politics. They operate like a shadowy cabal pretending to be respectable in public while secretly fueling chaos behind the scenes.

Zambians must not be fooled. If the PF is comfortable being represented by a vulgar, unhinged individual like “Why Me,” what kind of leadership do they intend to bring? Is this the caliber of opposition we should take seriously? If they cannot even control one of their own, how can they claim to be fit to govern this nation?

To the youth of Zambia, especially the Gen Z generation, I say this: do not fall for their tricks. Do not be swayed by their manufactured victimhood. Instead, focus on the tangible progress being made under the UPND government economic stability, infrastructure development, and the restoration of Zambia’s dignity on the global stage.

Let us not forget: the PF had ten years in power, and what did they leave us? A mountain of debt, a culture of lawlessness, and a legacy of corruption. Now, they seek to return by disguising their chaos as opposition. Zambians must reject them outright.

Edgar Lungu, Given Lubinda, and Emmanuel Mwamba must be held accountable. If they cannot publicly disown this rogue individual, no sane Zambian should ever trust them with power again.

The role of the opposition is to provide alternative solutions, not to promote vulgarity and hate. If the PF cannot grasp this basic principle, then their dreams of returning to power should remain exactly that a fantasy.

Zambians, it is time to wake up. The PF is not an alternative; they are a disaster waiting to happen. Let us stand together and reject their toxic politics once and for all. Our nation deserves better